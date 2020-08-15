Sports News

Juventus offer Bernadeschi for Partey

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

According to Italian newspaper, Correire Dello Sport, Juventus have offered winger Bernadeschi for Thomas Partey.

According to reports, Andrea Pirlo is looking at adding another midfielder to his ranks after the departure of Blaise Matuidi. He sees Partey as the perfect candidate to fill the role.



However, Partey has a 50 million euro release clause and Atletico Madrid have been firm on it in the past. Juventus, however, believes that the swap may work according to reports.

Partey has been linked with an exit from Atletico Madrid after refusing to sign a new deal. According to reports, Arsenal are eager to sign him and have already offered a player plus cash for him. Atletico Madrid however rejected the deal.



The 27-year-old has made over 40 appearances for the Spanish side this season.

