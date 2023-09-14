Juventus turn attention to Thomas Partey as ban on Paul Pogba looms

Thomas Partey

Italian side Juventus have reportedly revived their interest in signing Thomas Partey as a replacement for Paul Pogba who is currently facing a potential four-year ban.

Multiple reports claim that the Bianconeries are looking to sign the Ghanaian in the next window.



Meanwhile, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Juventus were interested in signing Partey in the just-ended summer transfer window but could not meet Arsenal's million asking price for the player.



“The Paul Pogba situation means we’re again seeing rumours about Thomas Partey and Juventus, but there was no chance this summer. He was on Juventus’ list but it was impossible for them to pay €45/50m.



He added that Arsenal did not intend to sell Partey knowing that the Italian side was not willing to pay the amount.



“Arsenal also didn’t want to sell him after considering this possibility just at the beginning of the window.

Fabrizio also confirmed that despite the renewed interest, Partey has set his mind on Arsneal.



“It’s very quiet now, despite these new links, and Thomas is focused on Arsenal.”



Paul Pogba, on the other hand, reportedly failed a drug test on matchday one of the Italian Serie A.



According to Corriere dello Sport and Sport Mediaset, the player tested positive for testosterone after Juventus' opening game of the season against Udinese on August 20.



The report indicated that the National Anti-Doping Tribunal will investigate the issue. If Pogba is found guilty, he could be handed a minimum two-year ban.

Moreover, the ban could be extended to four years if the tribunal proves that there was an intentional intake of the alleged substance found in his test.



At the moment, Juventus have suspended the French due to an ongoing investigation.



EE/KPE



