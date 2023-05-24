K-Balm National Armwrestling Championship ends big in Accra

Contestants on in action at the National Armwrestling Championship

Wesley Grammer Senior High School was the venue of attraction with some exciting and interesting displays from pullers at the K-Balm National Armwrestling Championship held on Saturday.

The competition, which was a stepping stone towards the forthcoming African Armwrestling Championship saw lots of participants from all sectors of the country battle out in the various categories to gain a slot in the continental event.



The rollercoaster of emotions the pullers and supporters went through was indeed a sign of how far the Ghana Armwrestling Federation had come in helping to develop the sport nationwide.



In the Men's 65kg category, Samuel Adjetey Sowah managed to give his opponents an arduous task to grab the top spot after going unbeaten in all his matches.



It was indeed an exciting time for the young champion who got the crowded gay, screaming his name out anytime he approached the table.



The likes of Abdul Rahman Issahak, Abdul Somad Suleman, and Michael Mensah placed second and third places respectively in that category.

Rachael Lankai also emerged victor in the female 65kg category whiles Blessed Naa Abeka Nunoo and Mary Quaye ended their campaign with second and third positions, respectively.



Wisdom Kofi Abromekyi emerged as the new champion in the men's 80+kg division after overpowering Godwin Sackey and Aziz Wahab who were adjudged first and second runners-up.



Elsewhere in the Men's 80kg, Thomas Bannor won the top honours with David Bantah and Desmond Mensah winning Silver and Bronze.



The female 90kg witnessed one of the most interesting and fierce battles as Rashida Abass, Mariam Yussif, and Mary-Ann Abagale sailed through to occupy the top three positions.



History repeated itself in the men's 90+kg where Derrick Adu Kwakye, popularly known as 'Asoka GH retained his position, followed by Isaac Antwi Boasiako and Issah Kunyah, whiles Mariam Kadiri Moro also topped the female category ahead of Afia Kumah and Grace Mintah who finished second and third place, respectively.

Jonas Narh of Wesley Grammer Senior High School and Oliver Adam Atindani of KNUST Senior High School were presented with special awards for their excellent performance as first-timers.



Speaking in an interview with the media, Mr. Dickson Kyere-Dua, General Secretary for the Brong Ahafo and Bono East division of GAF said he was impressed with the performance of the pullers in the various categories.



"The future is so bright, and we have a lot of tournaments coming up, so I am urging all pullers to prepare very well per what we saw today, I am very confident we will have a strong representation at the African and World Championships and we will win lots of medals," he noted.



He commended KofiKrom Pharmacy, producers of K-Balm ointment, Twillium Industries, Adamus Resources, Swaggers Restaurant, and Wadada Business Ventures for coming on board to support the event.



Ghana would host the 12th African Armwrestling Championship, which is scheduled for 21st June 2023 to 25th June 2023 at the GNAT Hall in Accra.