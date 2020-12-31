K.P Boateng happy for 'little brother' Balotelli after marking Monza debut with goal

Ghanaian duo Kevin-Prince Boateng and Mario Balotelli Barwuah

Black Stars forward, Kevin Prince-Boateng has said that he is 'happy to have little brother' Mario Balotelli Barwuah back on the pitch after the striker scored on his debut for AC Monza.

Mario Balotelli Barwuah who joined the Serie B side a fortnight ago played his first game for the club in their 3-0 victory over Salernitana on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.



The Italian attacker took only four minutes to register his name on the scoresheet.



"Happy to have you back little brother," he wrote on Twitter after the game.

The Italian striker started with Kevin Prince Boateng and former Juventus Under 23 striker Dany Mota Carvalho in Monza’s attacking trident.



See the Twitter post of Kevin-Prince Boateng below:



