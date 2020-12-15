K.P Boateng returns to Monza squad ahead of Virtus Entella clash tonight

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has been named in the AC Monza squad for the Serie B game against Virtus Entella on Tuesday night.

The 33-year-old missed Monza's last two games against Reggiana and Venezia due to a knock he picked in the 1-1 draw against Vicenzia.



However, he has recovered and featured in the club's friendly last Saturday against Monzello. A game he scored in as they won 4-1.



The ex-AC Milan forward is expected to play a vital role in the club's campaign this season as they seek promotion to the Serie a.

Boateng has been reunited by former teammate Mario Balotelli at Monza, but the later failed to make the team for tonight's match.



Below is Monza's squad for the clash against Virtus Entella:



Lamanna, Donati, Rigoni, Fossati, Bellusci, Boateng, Barberis, Gytkjaer; Sommariva, Frattesi, Bettella, Scaglia, Barillà, Armellino, Di Gregorio, Maric, Colpani, Carlos Augusto, Sampirisi, Lepore, Mota Carvalho, Marin, Pirola, Machin.