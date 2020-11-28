KAA Gent star Osman Bukari details why Eden Hazard is his role model

Ghanaian forward Osman Bukari

Ghanaian forward Osman Bukari has expatiated why he looks up to Belgium star Eden Hazard as his role model.

Bukari joined the Belgian Jupilar Pro League side on a three-year deal from Trencin of Slovakia.



The youngster has been a key figure for Gent even though he has been played out of position since securing the move from Slovakia.



Despite that, he has set up some goals for the team that has made him a great asset for Gent after his move from Trencin.



Bukari has already been rated as the fastest player in the Belgium league as his speedy displays for the club has not gone unnoticed by observers of the game.

“My role model is Eden Hazard. I watched every video of him I could get. At the academy in Acrra they all called me 'Hazard' because I was such a dribbler. What I also admire about Eden: he plays football without stress. If his dribble doesn't work, he'll just try again next time. That's the way I am: you shouldn't be afraid of football, you should have fun with it. "



Bukari played for Ghanaian side Accra Lions before moving to Trencin when he cut his teeth in Europe before going to Belgium.



He is among a handful of Ghanaian players excelling in one of the top leagues in Europe.