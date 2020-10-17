KAA Gent to play testimonial match for 'departed' captain Nana Asare

Ghanaian player, Nana Asare

Belgian Jupiler Pro League giants KAA Gent have announced that they will pay tribute to former captain Nana Asare.

Asare, 34, left KAA Gent this summer after he mutually rescinded his contract.



The Ghana international became one of the most successful signings at the club after joining from Dutch Eredivisie side FC Utrecht in 2013.



The Ghelamco Arena-based outfit have released a statement on their website that Asare will be given a befitting farewell on October 26, 2020.

"The celebration of Nana Asare, which could not take place (and was foreseen at the home game against Beerschot), will now take place on Monday, October 26 during the home game against KRC Genk", a statement from the 'Buffalos' read via Voetbalkrant.com



Asare made 272 appearances for the club, scoring 4 and providing 16 assists.



He has been capped five times by Ghana.