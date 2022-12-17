0
Menu
Sports

KP Boateng advocates for more opportunities for black coaches

KP Boateng Former Black Stars forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng

Sat, 17 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng has bemoaned the lack of Black coaches at the top level.

According to him, it appears blacks are still being discriminated against after several decades of colonialism.

“Africans are always good enough to play football. Decades after the end of colonialism, on the other hand, they are still not believed to be capable of leadership.

“In Europe, we like to celebrate our openness to the world, the tolerance of our societies. We gender. We have quotas for women. We even have female referees refereeing the whistle for men's soccer games. And that's good. But where are the black coaches coaching white players?" KP Boateng asked in an interview with news magazine "Der Spiegel" on Saturday.

The former AC Milan superstar further noted that discrimination against black should end.

He argued that competence should not be associated with colour while calling for an equal chance for everyone.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Ben Ephson faults Sammy Gyamfi's support for Genfi
Nigerian politician slams Akufo-Addo over 'begging the West' comment
'Trotro' driver, mate drag, brutally beat up police officer
‘I own only one Land Cruiser' – Sammy Gyamfi
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt