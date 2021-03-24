KP Boateng and Melissa Satta to remain as reference point for their son

Kevin Prince Boateng with his ex-wife, Melissa Satta

Melissa Satta, former girlfriend of Ghanaian footballer Kevin Prince Boateng has revealed that they will remain an important point of reference for each other for the growth of their son, Maddox despite divorce.

Satta and Boateng had been married for 4 years and have a six-year-old son, Maddox Boateng.



The two in a joint statement confirmed their separation in a separate statement on their respective social media handles in December last year.



Satta earlier reacted to their separation and said, “It was the most important story of my life”



"The end of the marriage was a huge pain for me."

“I am so happy for everything I have done with him and I will thank him forever. We are calm and we have decided to each take their own path. We both took our blame and responsibility. Our son Maddox will bind us forever. We talked about it, we tackled it as a game, at first he didn't take it well, but now he sees everything as a normal thing “.



But according to her they will remain as reference point for their ward.



"After a period of separation, we decided to permanently interrupt our relationship, in full respect of each other's positions and in total serenity, it being understood that we will remain an important point of reference for each other for the growth of our son Maddox. Thank you for these 9 years… and for the best gift… Maddox”.