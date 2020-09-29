KP Boateng finally secures new Club

Kevin-Prince Boateng has joined AC Monza

Italian Serie B side AC Monza have acquired Ghana’s Kevin-Prince Boateng on a one year deal.

The 33-year-old signed for Monza from Serie A side Fiorentina.



Fiorentina in the last couple of weeks have been looking for suitors for the midfielder.



Boateng was regarded excess to weight in the Fiorentina team after returning from a loan spell at Turkish side Besiktas who refused to make his deal permanent.

After weeks of search, AC Monza popped up to show interest in the Ghanaian international signing him on a year contract with the option to renew the deal.



He now joins his 13th career Club after Hertha Berlin, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspurs, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Schalke O4, Las Palmas, Barcelona, Eintratch Frankfurt, Sassoulo, Fiorentina and Besiktas.