0
Sports News Mon, 22 Jun 2020

Click to read all about coronavirus →

KP Boateng has removed his contract extension option- Besiktas President

Listen to the Article

The president of Turkish giants Be?ikta?, Ahmet Nur Çebi, has revealed that Kevin-Prince Boateng has voluntarily removed an option that would have triggered an automatic contract extension.

The 33-year-old signed for the Super Lig side on loan in January. In the contract, an option was included. Boateng had to play for at least 45 minutes a game for 10 games to trigger a 1.7 million euro a year extension. So far, he has made seven appearances of which six of them meets the criteria.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit a lot of clubs hard including Be?ikta?. They asked the Ghanaian to remove the clause in the contract and he has agreed.

"He had the option of 1 million 700 thousand euros, but he raised it. He said," Don't be tied to me, I want to play ball, "and we removed the option," Ahmet Nur Çebi told CNN Turk.

The former Barcelona star has scored two goals for Be?ikta? so far.

Source: footballghana.com

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: