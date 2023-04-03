1
KP Boateng helps Hertha Berlin secure 1-1 draw against Freiburg

Herthas Kevin Prince Boateng Waehrend Eines Trainingsspiels. Kevin-Prince Boateng

Mon, 3 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Veteran Ghana midfielder, Kevin-Prince Boateng was in action for Hertha Berlin on Saturday afternoon in the clash against SC Freiburg in the German Bundesliga.

The two clubs locked horns yesterday in a Week 26 encounter of the ongoing German top-tier league.

In a surprise turn of events before kick-off, experienced midfielder KP Boateng was handed a starting role to help his team.

The former Black Stars regular lasted 67 minutes of the clash and put up a very good performance.

His displays were key and helped Hertha Berlin to earn an important point at full-time.

SC Freiburg took the lead in the game in the 52nd minute when Vicenzo Grifo scored with a fine effort.

Later in the 77th minute, a strike from Jessic Ngankam restored parity for Hertha Berlin

