KP Boateng in attendance as new club AC Monza begin Serie B campaign

New AC Monza signing, Kevin-Prince Boateng watched from the stands when the team kicked off its campaign in the Italian Serie B on Friday.
As reported by footballghana.com last week, the former AC Milan superstar has joined the Italian lower-tier club from Serie A outfit Fiorentina.
Last Friday, KP Boateng was spotted in the stands when AC Monza played its first game in the Serie B against SPAL 2013 in the 2020/2021 campaign.
The German-born attacker who represented Ghana at the senior national team level has been recruited by the club to give them a squad boost for this season where they are hoping to secure promotion to the top-flight.
The veteran is expected to train with his AC Monza teammates next week and should be ready to mark his debut on the next matchday of the Italian Serie B.
