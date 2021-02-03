KP Boateng’s future at AC Monza depends on serie A promotion

Kevin Prince Boateng

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng will only stay at AC Monza beyond this season if they earn promotion to the serie A.

The 33-year-old shockingly joined the serie B outfit in the summer transfer window from Fiorentina.



He signed a year deal which ends in June 2021, but according to reports in Italy, he could leave when his contract ends and the club fails to secure promotion.



Boateng has been in incredible form for the second tier side, having bagged four goals and registered four assists in 16 games as Monza lie second on the table.

The club owned by former AC Milan President, Silvio Berlusconi will seal automatic promotion if they finish top two.



Meanwhile, Boateng’s main goal is to achieve the target of reaching the serie A at the end of the season.



The club have recruited the Ghanaian’s ex-teammate at Milan, Mario Balotelli, to help realize the dream of serie A promotion.