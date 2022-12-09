0
Kaizer Chiefs one of the biggest clubs in Africa and with perfect facilities - Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan Fhhbhfsd.jpeg Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals

Fri, 9 Dec 2022 Source: goal.com

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has labelled Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs as one of the biggest clubs in Africa.

WHAT HAPPENED? The PSL outfit hosted Gyan and the SuperSport panel of expert analysts at their Village in Naturena for a special exhibition match on Wednesday.

Others who attended include former England star Owen Hargreaves, anchor Thomas Mlambo, Amakhosi legends Stanton Fredericks, Lukas Radebe and Siphiwe Tshabalala.

Chiefs legends won the fixture 7-4 and Gyan, who was among the goals for SuperSport and is the all-time leading goalscorer for Ghana's Black Stars with 51 goals, has hailed the Soweto giants for being among the biggest in Africa.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “It was a fun game to be part of and I was happy to score some goals. Some of the legends still have it," Gyan told the club's official website.

"And it was great to be at the Kaizer Chiefs Village, the club is one of the biggest clubs in Africa and the experience and the facilities were perfect. I wish Kaizer Chiefs all the best in the future and thank them for hosting us so warmly.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs went into the break occasioned by the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar placed fourth on the 16-team PSL table with 21 points from 13 matches. They have managed six wins, three draws and four defeats.

They are seven points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have 28 points.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi will resume PSL action with an away fixture against Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 31 before they host Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on January 7.

