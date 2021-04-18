Kamal Deen Sulemana on target for FC Nordsjaelland in draw at Copenhagen

Kamal Deen Sulemana in a red jersey

Ghana international, Kamal Deen Sulemana was on target for FC Nordsjaelland on Sunday afternoon when the team drew 2-2 against FC Copenhagen in the Danish Superliga.

The exciting attacker today was handed a starting role when his team visited the Parken grounds to take on the matchday opponent.



Following a good start to the match, Lukas Lerager scored after just 10 minutes into the first half to give F.C. Copenhagen the lead.



Unfortunately for the home team, a red card to Lukas Lerager meant that they had to play with 10 men in the remainder of the game.



Taking full advantage, FC Nordsjaelland drew level through a strike from attacker Kamal-Deen Sulemana in the 45th minute.

In the second half, F.C. Copenhagen against the run of play restored their lead with a goal from Peter Ankersen to shock the visitors with the man advantage.



Late in the game, Simon Adingra and Oliver Antman combined for a goal to earn a point for FC Nordsjaelland on the back of what ended 2-2.



On the matchday, Kamal Deen Sulemana played the entire duration of the match.