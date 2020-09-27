Kamal Sowah hits first league brace as OHL shock Gent on the road in Belgium

Kamal Sowah

Ghanaian youth midfielder Kamal Sowah scored a pair of first half goals to help OHL secure a surprise 3-2 win at Gent on Saturday in the Belgian top-flight.

The Leicester City-owned player opened the scoring at the GHELAMCO-Arena in the 41st minute.



Three minutes later Mathieu Maertens doubled the lead for the visitors to finish the half with a two-zero lead.



After the break, Sowah was again on target in the 48th minute to make it three-nil.

He was replaced in the 75th minute.



Gent scored two penalties in three minutes through Niklas Dorsch and Tim Kleindienst to reduce the deficit.



Elisha Owusu and Osman Bukari played the entire duration for Gent.