Kamal Sowah nets winner for OH Leuven against Standard Leige

Kamal Sowah

Ghanaian youngster Kamal Sowah was on the score sheet for his club OH Leuven in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League on Saturday.

The 20-year-old who has enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign finally scored his first goal his talents deserves as he netted the only goal as OH Leuven beat Standard Leige one-nil at the Den Dreef.



Sowah ended the Reds’ unbeaten run this season after firing past goalkeeper Arnaud Bodart with 13 minutes left to play in the second half.



With all three points in the bag, Sowah was hurled off in the 89th minute and replaced by Cote d’Ivoire’s Aboubakar Keita.

He has featured in five games this season for his on loan club scoring once and providing two assists and will hope this is the first of so many goals.



Sowah is currently on a season-long loan at OH Leuven from sister club Leicester City.

