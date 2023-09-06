Kamal Sowah reunites with former coach at Standard Liege

Ghanaian winger Kamal Sowah

Ghanaian winger Kamal Sowah has reunited with former coach Carl Hoefkens at Standard Liege.

The 23-year-old joined the Belgium topflight side on a season-long from Club Brugge in the summer transfer window.



Standard Liege have the option of making the deal a permanent one at the end of the season.



Sowah will work with Hoefkens, who signed him for Club Brugge, where he made 53 appearances, scoring two goals and providing five assists under the supervision of the manager.

"Kamal will strengthen our offensive sector and increase competition within the group. His experience in the Belgian championship, his technical and physical qualities, his speed and his percussion will be additional assets for our team," said Standard Liege's Director of Football, Fergal Harkin.



Sowah struggled for game time since the departure of Hoefkens from Club Brugge and hopes to rediscover his form after reuniting with his former manager.