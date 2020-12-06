Kamal Sowah scores for the second week running as OHL beats Cercle Brugge

Sun, 6 Dec 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah scored his sixth goal in the Belgian Jupiler League on Sunday, December, 6 as OH Leuven beat Cercle Brugge 2-1 at home.
The 20-year-old found the back of the net in the 10th minute at the King Power at Den Dreef.
After 54 minutes, Thomas Henry added the second goal for the hosts.
Kamal Sowah marked his 14th league appearance of the season with a goal to help his side secure the win over Cercle Brugge.
He is on loan from English Premier League side Leicester City.
Oud-Heverlee Leuven are eighth on the league table.
