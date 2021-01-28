Kamal Sowah scores seventh league goal as OHL draw at Sporting Charleroi in Belgium

Kamal Issah celebrating his goal

Kamal Sowah scored his seventh league goal in the Belgium Jupiler League on Wednesday night as Oud-Heverlee Leuven drew 1-1 at Sporting Charleroi.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring for the visitors at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi in the 12th minute.



Sowah finished off an assist from Siebe Schrijvers as he made his 24 league appearance.

But Oud-Heverlee Leuven could not hold onto that lead and allowed their hosts to level on 61 minutes through Dorian Dessoleil.



Sowah, owned by English Premier League side Leicester City, has four assists to his credit this term.