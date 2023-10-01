Kamal Sowah scores winner in Standard Liege's away victory against OH Leuven

Black Stars midfielder, Kamal Sowah continued his good start to life at Standard Liege after scoring a late winner against former club Oud-Hervelee Leuven in the Belgium Pro League on Saturday.
Sowah, currently on loan at Liege, scored with eight minutes remaining to ensure the visitors left the King Power at Den Dreef with all three points after a 2-1 win.
Wilfried Kanga gave the Reds the lead at the stroke of half-time with a fine finish but the host responded after the break through Hamza Mendy.
The Ghana international grabbed to winner to register his second goal of the campaign for Standard Liege.
Sowah's loan deal expires at the end of the season with the club having the option of making it a permanent deal.
The former Leicester City player joined Standard Liege on transfer deadline day from Club Brugge.
