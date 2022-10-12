0
Kamal Sowah sent off in Champions League game against Athletico Madrid

Wed, 12 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian midfielder, Kamal Sowah was sent off in Club Brugge’s 0-0 game against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Kamal Sowah was first cautioned with a yellow card after engaging in an argument with the referee in the first half.

With 10 minutes to end the game, the Ghanaian player was given the marching orders with his second yellow card of the game.

The player got his second card after he kicked the ball away after the referee had whistled for an infringement.

Sowah had attempted to waste more time for his Belgian club to leave Spain with a point in their goalless game against Atletico Madrid.

Kamal Sowah has two goals in the Champions League after scoring his first goal in the competition in a 4-0 win over Porto and got another goal against Atletico Madrid in the first leg.

