0
Menu
Sports

Kamal Sowah shows gratitude to sacked Club Brugge boss Carl Hoefkens

Kamal Sowah Fgdsd Ghana winger, Kamal Sowah

Fri, 30 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana winger Kamal Sowah has shown gratitude to sacked Club Brugge coach, Carl Hoefkens for the opportunity he gave him during his spell with the side.

The Belgian side parted ways with their trainer after a winless run since the resumption of competitive football in Belgium.

Club Brugge are now 12 points adrift of league leader KRC Genk, forcing a decision from the club's hierarchy.

Reacting to the sacking of the coach, the Ghana winger showed gratitude for the opportunity he gave him at the club.

"It is a tough day for the whole team to hear you no longer our coach. I wanted to thank you for the opportunities you provided for me this season, you believed in me in very important moments and it was a pleasure to work with you. I wish you all the best in your next steps and I hope one day we can cross paths again! Carl Hoefkens," wrote the Ghana international on social media.

Sowah was recalled from AZ Alkmaar and was given a chance to compete for a place in the first team under the 44-year-old who had been shown the exit door.

Sowah flourished under Hoefkens, earning him a place in Ghana's World Cup team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Hoefkens replaced Alfred Schreuder who left to join Ajax in the summer and led the club to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992