Kamal Sowah shows gratitude to sacked Club Brugge boss Carl Hoefkens

Ghana winger, Kamal Sowah

Ghana winger Kamal Sowah has shown gratitude to sacked Club Brugge coach, Carl Hoefkens for the opportunity he gave him during his spell with the side.

The Belgian side parted ways with their trainer after a winless run since the resumption of competitive football in Belgium.



Club Brugge are now 12 points adrift of league leader KRC Genk, forcing a decision from the club's hierarchy.



Reacting to the sacking of the coach, the Ghana winger showed gratitude for the opportunity he gave him at the club.



"It is a tough day for the whole team to hear you no longer our coach. I wanted to thank you for the opportunities you provided for me this season, you believed in me in very important moments and it was a pleasure to work with you. I wish you all the best in your next steps and I hope one day we can cross paths again! Carl Hoefkens," wrote the Ghana international on social media.

Sowah was recalled from AZ Alkmaar and was given a chance to compete for a place in the first team under the 44-year-old who had been shown the exit door.



Sowah flourished under Hoefkens, earning him a place in Ghana's World Cup team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Hoefkens replaced Alfred Schreuder who left to join Ajax in the summer and led the club to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.