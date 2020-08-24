Sports News

Kamaldeen Sowah named Man of the Match in OH Leuven's defeat to Charleroi

Ghanaian youngster, Kamaldeen Sowah

Ghanaian youngster Kamaldeen Sowah continues to impress in his first season in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League after starring for OH Leuven in their defeat to Charleroi.

The Leicester City owned winger helped the club gain promotion to the topflight and has been instrumental since the start of the new season.



The winger created Leuven's only goal in the 3-1 defeat on Saturday, after racing through from the left to set up Xavier Mercier for the equalizer on 34 minutes.



Sowah was named man of the match after making an assist in a game he had 76% passing accuracy.

Charleroi took an early lead through Dorian Dessoleil, just six minutes after the start of the game.



The visitors repeated the same their quick start in the second half with Mamadou Fall putting them in the lead once again just four minutes into the second stanza.



Kaveh Razael finished off the home-side with ten minutes remaining.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.