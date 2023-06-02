Kamaldeen Suleman explains why he left Stade Rennes to join Southampton

Southampton player, Kamaldeen Suleman

Ghanaian international, Kamaldeen Sulemana, has opened up about his decision to leave French side, Stade Rennes and join Southampton in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old winger disclosed that his desire for more game time made him leave the French league.



“I would say that football can be very hard sometimes, especially with the situation we’ve been in – it’s been the hardest,” he said.



“I want to play every game and that is the conversation we had and one of the main reasons I tried to move from France – to get game time. When I saw the situation I felt like I could help. That’s why I came here but since I arrived it has been difficult with the game time, I don’t start some games and have to come in from the bench.”

Having spent just a year and a half at Stade Rennes, Sulemana made the move to Southampton in January. He signed a long-term contract with the Premier League club after leaving France.



In the 2022-23 season, Sulemana made 14 appearances but only started in two games. He managed to score one goal during his limited playing time.



JNA/KPE