Kamaldeen Sulemana, Mohammed Salisu’s Southampton coach sacked

Black Stars duo, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Mohammed Salisu

Ghana duo of Kamaldeen Sulemana and Mohammed Salisu are set to work under new manager at Southampton following the sacking of Nathan Jones.

The 49-year-old was sacked on Sunday, February 12, 2023, after Southampton’s 2-1 home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.



The former Luton boss leaves the club after just four months into his first managerial position in the Premier League over an unimpressive performance.



Nathan Jones replaced Raph Hasenhuttl before the World Cup break in November but has failed to live up to expectations. He lost 7 out of the 8 games since he took charge.

Sulemana and Salisu featured when Southampton suffered defeat on home turf against Wolves.



Nathan Jones brought the former Stade Rennes star to the club during the January transfer window but will no longer work with him at the club.



