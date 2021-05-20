Kamaldeen Sulemana assists Maxwell Woledzi sees red for Nordsjaelland

Star boy Kamaldeen Sulemana was replaced in the 61st minute by Nnamani

Ghanaian forward Kamaldeen Sulemana helped FC Nordsjaelland secure a 2-1 victory over Randers FC on Wednesday in the Danish Super League.

FC Nordsjaelland defeated Randers by 2-1 at the Right to Dream Stadium in Farum in their matchday 31 clash.



The home side had a quick start to the game as under a minute Nigerian striker Tochi Chukwuani opened the scores of the game with wonder boy Kamaldeen Sulemana the provider.



It did not take long as 12 minutes later the away side pulled parity through Mathias Greve after incessant pressure.

M.K Andersen gave the home side the winner to make it 2-1 in the 16th-minute mark as Nordsjaelland walked away with all three points.



Randers missed a penalty to have pulled parity in the 61st minute but Vito Mistrati missed his spot-kick.



Star boy Kamaldeen Sulemana was replaced in the 61st minute by Nnamani but compatriot Maxwell Woledzi was shown a red card in the 53rd minute with Francis Abu also taking off in the 61st minute.