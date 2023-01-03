1
Menu
Sports

Kamaldeen Sulemana cameos for Stade Rennais in 2-1 win against Nice

Kamaldeen Su Kamaldeen Sulemana

Tue, 3 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Kamaldeen Sulemana was a second-half substitute for Stade Rennais on Monday night when the team locked horns with OGC Nice.

In the Round 17 match of the 2022/23 French Ligue 1 season, the talented youngster was introduced in the 84th minute to replace striker Arnaud Kalimuendo.

Despite only playing a cameo role, Kamaldeen Sulemana contributed immensely to his team and helped the side to secure the win at the end of the 90 minutes.

He was involved in the build-up when Benjamin Bourigeaud found the back of the net in the 89th minute of the encounter to give Stade Rennais FC an important 2-1 win at home.

Before that equalizer, goals from Martin Terrier and Ross Barkley in the first half of the match had cancelled out.

With his appearance today, Kamaldeen Sulemana has now featured in 12 French Ligue 1 matches this season.

He only has one goal to his name but remains a key player for Stade Rennais FC.

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Cedi will inevitably depreciate further from January to June' - Ato Forson projects
National Cathedral: Your 'fake' investigations 'boring' – Adjaye lunges at accusers
I will deal with you if you trespass again – Drobonsohene warns Agogo Police Commander
'He's not taller than me' - Ethiopian challenges 'World Tallest' Ghanaian man
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Related Articles: