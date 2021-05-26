Kamaldeen Sulemana confirms bid from Ajax

Ghanaian sensation, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Talented Ghanaian teenager, Kamaldeen Sulemana has confirmed that Ajax have put in a bid as they make efforts to secure his services in the summer transfer window.

As confirmed by footballghana.com earlier this month, the Dutch Eredivisie giants are one of many top European clubs chasing the signature of the FC Nordsjaelland poster boy.



After an outstanding season in the 2020/2021 Danish Superliga season, Kamaldeen Sulemana looks set to change clubs with teams lineup up behind his door and seriously knocking.



Speaking to BT, the former Right to Dream Academy attacker has confirmed that Ajax have already presented an offer for his signing.

"I know there is a bid from Ajax. And that's what I can say.



"Unfortunately, I can not answer further questions, because I can not go into deeper details. But there has been a bid," the Nordsjaelland star shared.



Kamaldeen Sulemana, 19, has featured in 23 games for FC Nordsjaelland this season where he has scored 10 goals and provided four assists.