Kamaldeen Sulemana debuts for Southampton in heavy defeat

Sat, 4 Feb 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Kamaldeen Sulemana made his Southampton debut on Saturday, just days after joining the club, and things didn't go as planned.

The Ghana international signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Southampton on Tuesday, and after three days of training, he made his Premier League debut against Brentford.

Sulemana came on in the 46th minute to replace Ibrahima Diallo. He had little impact as Southampton were defeated 3-0 at Gtech Community Stadium.

Southampton remain bottom of the league following the defeat.

The 20-year-old's career has taken him through Ghana's Right to Dream Academy, Danish club Nordsjaelland, Rennes, and now to the Premier League, with the Saints paying a club record fee of £22m million on transfer deadline day.

The forward scored five goals in 27 appearances in his Ligue 1 debut last season, but due to a back injury, he only scored once in 18 matches before leaving Rennes this season.

Southampton paid that much for him because they believe in him. They are confident of the dribbling sensation inspiring them to avoid relegation.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
