0
Menu
Sports

Kamaldeen Sulemana features for Southampton in narrow defeat to Bournemouth

Kamaldeen Sulemana Fn9O4e1XgAMIl V.jfif Ghana attacker, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Fri, 28 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana attacker, Kamaldeen Sulemana and his Southampton side are in serious trouble and could suffer relegation at the end of the 2022/23 English Premier League season.

The player missed out on a starting role for his team today in the home match against AFC Bournemouth.

In the 76th minute of the second half, he was introduced into the game to replace Adam Armstrong.

Already, Southampton had conceded with the team trailing by a goal to nil to AFC Bournemouth.

Although he will do well, the home team could not find a way back and lost 1-0 at the end of the Round 33 clash.

AFC Bournemouth secured the narrow victory thanks to a strike from Marcus Tavernier in the 50th minute after he was assisted by striker Dominic Solanke.

The defeat has left Southampton at the bottom of the English Premier League standings with just five matches left to be played in the league.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat
Majority leader questions Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report
NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report
Ken Agyapong slams Akufo-Addo
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho
Bawumia allegedly blocks NDC activist on Twitter
Wontumi accuses former minister of sinister agenda
Galamsey report: Steve Manteaw slams Akufo-Addo
Galamsey report: Akufo-Addo has referred report to CID for probe - Ahiagbah
Netizens descend on Bawumia for claiming govt has created over 2 million jobs
Related Articles: