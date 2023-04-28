Kamaldeen Sulemana features for Southampton in narrow defeat to Bournemouth

Ghana attacker, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana attacker, Kamaldeen Sulemana and his Southampton side are in serious trouble and could suffer relegation at the end of the 2022/23 English Premier League season.

The player missed out on a starting role for his team today in the home match against AFC Bournemouth.



In the 76th minute of the second half, he was introduced into the game to replace Adam Armstrong.



Already, Southampton had conceded with the team trailing by a goal to nil to AFC Bournemouth.

Although he will do well, the home team could not find a way back and lost 1-0 at the end of the Round 33 clash.



AFC Bournemouth secured the narrow victory thanks to a strike from Marcus Tavernier in the 50th minute after he was assisted by striker Dominic Solanke.



The defeat has left Southampton at the bottom of the English Premier League standings with just five matches left to be played in the league.