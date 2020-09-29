Kamaldeen Sulemana hits brace in FC Nordsjælland trouncing of Lyngby BK

Ghanaian forward, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Black Stars newboy Kamaldeen Sulemana bagged a brace when FC Nordsjælland thrashed Lyngby BK in the Danish Superliga on Monday.

Nordsjælland run riot on Lyngby at the Right to Dream park with 4-1 victory round 3 of the 2020/2021 season.



Sulemana netted in the 54th and 80th minutes to ensure Nordsjælland claim their first victory of the season.



Ulrik Jenssen and Magnus Kofod Andersen got the other two goals for the home side.

Kasper Jorgensen scored the consolation goal for the visitors.



Sulemana, 18, has been handed his maiden call-up to the Ghana national team ahead of their international friendly in October against Mali.