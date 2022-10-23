Kamaldeen Sulemana in action as Stade Rennes beat Angers 2-1

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana was a second-half substitute for Stade Rennes FC and helped the team to defeat Angers 2-1 in the French Ligue 1.

The winger recently recovered from an injury and is working to get back to his best shape.



Despite being named in his team’s matchday squad, he missed out on a place in the starting eleven.



In the 77th minute of the game when the score was level, Kamaldeen Sulemana was introduced to replace Martin Terrier.

Before coming on, a strike from Amine Gouiri in the 43rd minute had given Stade Rennais FC the lead before halftime.



Eight minutes into the second half, Angers scored through Amine Salami to restore parity.



Thanks to the determined performance of Kamaldeen Sulemana and his teammates in the dying minutes of the game, Stade Rennais FC scored in injury time through Lovro Majer to secure a 2-1 victory at full-time.