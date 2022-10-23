0
Menu
Sports

Kamaldeen Sulemana in action as Stade Rennes beat Angers 2-1

Kamaldeen Sulemana Ici Contre Lorient A Retrouve Des 6863138 676x416p Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Sun, 23 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana was a second-half substitute for Stade Rennes FC and helped the team to defeat Angers 2-1 in the French Ligue 1.

The winger recently recovered from an injury and is working to get back to his best shape.

Despite being named in his team’s matchday squad, he missed out on a place in the starting eleven.

In the 77th minute of the game when the score was level, Kamaldeen Sulemana was introduced to replace Martin Terrier.

Before coming on, a strike from Amine Gouiri in the 43rd minute had given Stade Rennais FC the lead before halftime.

Eight minutes into the second half, Angers scored through Amine Salami to restore parity.

Thanks to the determined performance of Kamaldeen Sulemana and his teammates in the dying minutes of the game, Stade Rennais FC scored in injury time through Lovro Majer to secure a 2-1 victory at full-time.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro
NDC jabs NAPO
'I saved Akufo-Addo’s life in 2006 – Captain Smart
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC
UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss resigns days after Kwasi Kwarteng's sack
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah
How Captain Smart was arrested by NIB agents - Eyewitness account
Captain Smart arrest: Barker-Vormawor slams Akufo-Addo
Sam George 'begs' NDC to 'free' Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: