Kamaldeen Sulemana is a positive addition to the squad – Ex-Southampton coach

Kamaldeen Sulemana in action

Immediate-past Southampton coach Nathan Jones has disclosed the importance of Kamaldeen Sulemana to his team.

The Saints signed the Ghanaian winger from Stade Rennes on transfer deadline day for a club record fee of £20 million.



Since joining the Saints, Kamaldeen has played two matches, coming on as a substitute in his debut against Brentford and starting against Wolves.



Nathan Jones believes Kamaldeen's addition could turn the fortunes of the club around and add more potency to the attack.

“This is another really positive addition for us this month. We’ve obviously been keen to add a little more potency to the side, and Kamaldeen is someone who does that for us. He’s at a stage in his career where we feel he can help us in the immediate term, but also continue to grow and develop further into the future,” Jones said.



Southampton will play away to Chelsea in their next game in the Premier League.