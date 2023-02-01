Kamaldeen Sulemana is in a position to help us immediately – Southampton manager

Kamaldeen Sulemana

The manager of Southampton, Nathan Jones is excited that the club managed to sign Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana before the January transfer window closed in the UK.

On Tuesday, the Saints raced against time and managed to secure the services of the talented Black Stars teenager.



Speaking on the arrival of the new player, Southampton manager Nathan Jones said he has no doubt the player will make an immediate impact to help the team.



“This is another really positive addition for us this month. We’ve obviously been keen to add a little more potency to the side, and Kamaldeen is someone who does that for us.“He’s at a stage in his career where we feel he can help us in the immediate term, but also continue to grow and develop further into the future,” the Southampton manager said.



To announce the signing, Southampton in an official statement said, “Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of forward Kamaldeen Sulemana from Rennes, subject to a work permit and international clearance.”



