Kamaldeen Sulemana likely to be named in Black Meteors squad - Ghana U-23 chairman confirms

Chairman of the Black Meteors management committee, Frederick Acheampong, has indicated that the technical team are considering naming Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

Acheampong confirmed that the Ghana U-23 technical team is in contact with Black Stars technical team regarding the player's availability for the U-23 tournament.



“We are negotiating with the players and the Black Stars technical team to see if most of them will be available. In any case, the Black Stars game is on the 18th so after that those who are available can join us”, he told Graphic Sports.



He further confirmed that Ajax star Kudus Mohammed is not eligible for the tournament and that only Kamaldeen and Ernest Nuamah are the duo the Meteors technical team are counting on.



“Kudus is not eligible because he was born in the year 2000 but there are other players in the Black Stars like Kamaldeen and Nuamah who would be needed in the Black Meteors”, he stated.

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko has already begun camping with 22 locally-based players. He is expected to name his final squad in the next few weeks.



The tournament is scheduled to kickstart on June 24 and will end on July 8, 2023.



