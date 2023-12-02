Kamaldeen Sulemana likely to miss the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations due to injury

Kamaldeen started for the Saints but could not finish the 90 minutes of the game

In a significant blow to Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign, promising winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is facing a probable exclusion due to a recent injury sustained during Southampton's clash against Bristol City on Wednesday night.

Southampton coach Russell Martin has disclosed that Sulemana is expected to be sidelined until the new year, casting doubts on his availability for the upcoming AFCON tournament.



The young Ghanaian international, who started the game for the Saints, had to be prematurely substituted in the 35th minute after succumbing to an injury setback.



In the English Championship game played at St. Mary’s, Southampton fought hard to bag all three points at the end of the contest.

The only goal of the game was scored by Kyle Walker-Peters in the 42nd minute. Although Bristol City will put in a lot of effort to try and get back into the game, it was not meant to be.



Following the 1-0 win, Southampton have moved to 4th on the English Championship standings.