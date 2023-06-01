6
Menu
Sports

Kamaldeen Sulemana linked with a move to Juventus

Kamaldeen Sulemana Fn9O4e1XgAMIl V.jfif Kamaldeen Sulemana

Thu, 1 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Kamaldeen Sulemana has come to light as a transfer target of Italian Serie A giants Juventus.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Old Lady will be in the market for affordable players in the summer transfer window.

The Italian media outlet notes that the Black Stars attacker is one of the players who will be looked at by Juventus.

Kamaldeen Sulemana parted ways with Stade Rennais FC in the January transfer window in search of regular playing time.

He signed for Southampton in the English Premier League as reinforcement to help the team to escape relegation.

Although he would play well for the team, the Saints could not escape relegation.

He bagged a sensational brace in the final game of the season when Southampton drew 4-4 with Liverpool.

The player already has stressed that he is open to staying with Southampton to help the team fight for a return to the English Premier League next season.

He also noted that he will explore signing for a new club if the opportunity presents itself.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe
Ghana ambulance on sale: Stan Dogbe questions Dubai dealership
Police lock courtroom to prevent Maadwoa’s relatives from attacking suspect
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe
Joe Biden asks Uganda to repeal new anti-LGBTQ law
Ibrahim Mahama directs traffic as he transports giant mining trucks up north
Stan Dogbe shares evidence of Ghana's ambulance put up for sale in Dubai
NPP is an Akan party whether we like it or not! – Party activist booms
Related Articles: