Kamaldeen Sulemana named in Rennes squad to face Toulouse on Saturday

Kamaldeen Sulemana Ghana 2021 Afcon Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Fri, 11 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana has been included in Bruno Genesio's squad to face Toulouse on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Sulemana, after missing Rennes' stalemate against Lille due to injury has fully recovered to be part of Bruno Genesio's squad for the weekend match.

His comeback from injury is a significant boost for the Black Stars, who are getting prepared for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will be held in Qatar from the 20th of November and end on the 18th of December.

The Black Stars of Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

The former FC Nordsjaelland attacker is an important player of Ghana coach Otto Addo's squad and is anticipated to make the final 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar. He was a member of Ghana's side that competed in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon earlier this year.

Kamaldeen Sulemana has made 10 appearances and scored one goal in the Ligue 1 this season.

Source: footballghana.com
