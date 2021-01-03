Kamaldeen Sulemana named on UEFA’s prestigious ’50 for the future’ list

Ghana winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has been named as one of the best young players to look out for in Europe this year.

The Nordsjaelland star features on UEFA's prestigious '50 for the future' list, which they released on January, 2. 2021.



Sulemana, who earned Black Stars call-up last year, is the only Ghanaian to appear among the names of some of the brightest young talents in European football.



Aside from the 18-year-old, the list features three names from Africa, Abdallah Sima of Senegal as well as Ivorians Amad Diallo and Mohammed Diomande.



Jeremy Doku and Yunus Musah, who both have Ghanaian roots are also on the list.

The list was compiled by UEFA.com's team of reporters, correspondents and editors across the continent.



"Nordsjælland's young Ghanaian has taken the Superliga by storm. The left-winger is a great dribbler who has an eye for goal and an assist; already capped at senior level," they described Kamaldeen.



The Right to Dream Academy product joined Nordsjaelland first team last season and has been absolutely brilliant.



Last season, he scored four games in 13 games. So far this season, he has contributed to seven goals, scoring four and assisting three.