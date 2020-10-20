Kamaldeen Sulemana on cloud nine after making Ghana debut

Kamaldeen Sulemana

FC Nordsjælland youngster Kamaldeen Sulemana has expressed his delight for making Ghana debut.

The 18-year-old was handed his first Ghana bow when the Black Stars played Mali and Qatar in international friendlies in Antalya, Turkey.



Sulemana was introduced in the first half replacing Eugene Ansah when Ghana were beaten 3-0 by Mali on Friday 9 October 2020.



He also came on as a substitute in the second half when the Black Stars mauled Qatar 5-1 three days later also in Antalya, Turkey.



Sulemana took to his Twitter handle to show his excitement and also thanked CK Akonnor for giving him his Ghana call-up.

"It’s an honour & dream come through to rep @ghanafaofficial & be capped at the SNR level. Thanks to coach @akonnor_ck & technical team for the believe & trust & to everyone who helped make this dream a reality. Priceless growth experience ahead of the game today. Forza FCN."



The highly-rated winger has been an integral part of Nordsjælland since joining them in February 2020 from Right to Dream Academy.



He scored four goals in 13 appearances in the Danish Superliga last season.



Sulemana has netted two goals in four matches this campaign for Nordsjælland in the Danish top-flight.