Kamaldeen Sulemana open to leaving Rennes this January

Kamaldeen Sulemana Ghana 2021 Afcon Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Tue, 17 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana, is open to leaving Stade Rennes this January transfer window over limited minutes, according to Fabrizio Romana.

Everton, Bournemouth, and Augsburg are the clubs he is possibly joining.

The 20-year-old has not started a game for the French club since September 2022 when he played 63 minutes against Fenerbahce in the Europa League.

Injuries have been a big hindrance for the former Nordsjaelland star, who almost missed out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Ghana.

He recovered in time to play a limited role for the Black Stars at the Mundial in Qatar but his club fortunes are still not changing.

The injuries mean he is yet to sparkle for Rennes since joining in July 2021 for a reported 20 million euros, signing a five-year deal.

Kamaldeen has made 13 appearances for Rennes in Ligue 1, 11 of them as a substitute, scoring only once.

Source: footballghana.com
