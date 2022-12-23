1
Kamaldeen Sulemana opens up on injury frustrations, hopes to stay fit

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana is looking forward to an injury-free second half to the 2022/2023 football season ahead of his return to Stade Rennais.

The Ghana international struggled for game time before the World Cup break due to a persistent injury problem.

The setback affected him at the World Cup, where he played less than sixty minute in three matches.

"I've been getting injuries and it is frustrating," he told 3 Sports. "I get frustrated a lot because when you are back on track and all of a sudden you go back at the side again."

"My priority now is to stay fit, you know to be on the pitch more."

Despite his injury troubles, Sulemana finished the tournament in Qatar as the fastest player with a speed of 22.18mph.

"I don't think it was the counterattack because running with the ball in different," he clarified to 3 Sports. "It was when I was running back, you know we were down 2-0 and then it was like five minutes to go and there was a counter against us so I had to recover back. I saw a player who was free so I had to sprint. I was not even running fast," he added.

