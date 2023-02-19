Kamaldeen Sulemana pays tribute to late Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana has paid his tribute to the late Christian Atsu who tragically died in an earthquake in Turkey.

The 31-year was confirmed dead in the early hours of Saturday morning after his body was pulled out of the rubble following Turkey's devastating earthquake which has claimed many lives.



“Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. I’m very saddened by this news. Heartfelt condolences to @christianatsu20 ‘s family. Rest well legend” he tweeted.



Atsu had been trapped under rubble for over 11 days before his passing, with the earthquake claiming the lives of over 45,000 people.

The Ghanaian had recently scored his first goal for Hatayaspor just hours before the natural disaster struck.



During his career, Atsu played 65 matches for Ghana, scoring nine goals. Two of his most famous goals came in the 2014 World Cup qualifier against Egypt and in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, quarter-finals clash against Guinea, where he scored an absolutely breathtaking goal.