Winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana international, Kamaldeen Sulemana was in action for Southampton on Sunday afternoon when the team suffered a 3-1 defeat to Newcastle United in the English Premier League.

In the Round 34 encounter of the season, the talented winger started on the flanks for his team.



Four minutes before the first-half break, Kamaldeen Sulemana did some good work in the attack and set up Stuart Armstrong who scored to give Southampton the lead.



After recess, the visitors could not cope with the pressure from Newcastle United and conceded three times.

First, a Callum Wilson goal in the 54th minute restored parity for the home team before an own goal from Theo Walcott turned things around for the Magpies.



Later in the 81st minute, Wilson netted his second of the afternoon to seal a delightful 3-1 comeback win for Newcastle United.



The result has pushed Kamaldeen Sulemana and his Southampton outfit closer to relegation from the English Premier League.