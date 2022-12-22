3
Kamaldeen Sulemana reacts after being named the fastest player at 2022 World Cup

Kamaldeen Sulemana Ghana 2021 Afcon Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana has reacted after being named the fastest player at the just-ended 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Stade Rennais forward became the player with the top speed after clocking 22.18mph during the game against Uruguay in Ghana's final group match.

Despite Ghana's early exit, the 21-year-old ended the competition as the fastest player ahead of Nico Williams (22.12), David Raum (22.00mph), Antonee Robinson (21.99), and Daniel James (21.99mph).

"I don't think it was the counter attack because running with the ball in different," he clarified to 3 Sports. "It was when I was running back, you know we were down 2-0 and then it was like five minutes to go and there was a counter against us so I had recover back. I saw a player who was free so I had to sprint. I was not even running fast," he added.

Meanwhile, the winger expressed worry about his injury setbacks, saying it is frustrating.

Sulemana is back in France to resume training ahead of the return to Ligue 1, having struggled in the first round due to injuries.

The enterprising winger has had limited game time in the 2022/23 season due to persistent injuries.

He missed Rennes' final game before the World Cup because of the injury but made the Black Stars squad for the global showpiece.

"I've been getting a lot of injuries and it's frustrating. My priority is to stay fit and be on the pitch more," he said.

