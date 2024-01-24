Kamaldeen Sulemana resumes training at Southampton after injury recovery

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana has resumed training with Southampton after shaking off an injury.

Sulemana has been missing in action for some weeks after picking up a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



The former Stade Rennais star was included in the 55-man provisional list for the tournament in Ivory Coast but had to pull out of the tournament after failing to recover on time.



Sulemana has struggled with injuries in the ongoing campaign, making only 13 appearances for the Saints in their promotion bid.

The pacey winger has been spotted training with his Southampton teammates and is expected to return to action for the club soon.



His return come as a huge boost for Southampton, who are chasing promotion back to the English top-tier league.