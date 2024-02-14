Kamaldeen Sulemana’s Southampton suffer first defeat in 25 games

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana was a late substitute for Southampton against Bristol City as they suffered their first defeat (3-1) in 25 games in all competitions.

The 21-year-old started the game on the bench and was brought on in the 74th minute to replace Joe Rothwell.



Bristol City were already leading 2-0 when Kamaldeen Sulemana came on but couldn’t help his side avoid defeat.



The Black Stars winger has just returned from injury over the weekend after being sidelined since November.



This season, Kamaldeen has played in just 15 games in the Championship and provided three assists.

Southampton lost for the first time since 23 September as Bristol City scored three second-half goals to end Saints' record-breaking 25-game run in all competitions.



Sam Bell, Rob Dickie and Harry Cornick got the goals as Saints' defeat, their first in 23 Championship matches, saw them slip to third in the table.



They were overtaken by Leeds United, whose 4-0 win at Swansea lifted them to second.



Liam Manning's Bristol City move into the top half for the first time this season, up to 11th after ending a run of four home games without a win.