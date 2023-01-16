0
Kamaldeen Sulemana's cameo performance in Stade Rennes 1-0 win over PSG

Kamaldeen Sulemana Stade Rennais 620x413 1 610x400 Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Mon, 16 Jan 2023

Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana, came on as a substitute to play the final minutes in Stade Rennes 1-0 win over PSG in the French Lig Un over the weekend.

Kamaldeen Sulemana who was deployed to his favourite role on the left-hand flanks played a little over 8 minutes in the match.

He created one key chance in the game when his pass nearly got the second goal for his side in the game.

The Black Stars winger has struggled for playing time since recovering from his injury setbacks.

Hamari Traore scored the only goal in the game in the 65th minute against a star-studded PSG side which Messi, Neymar and Mbappe.

This season, Kamaldeen has featured in 13 matches and has scored just once in the French Lig Un.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
